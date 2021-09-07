Coldfoot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 49 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Rain and snow likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



