Coldfoot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Rain and snow likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
