Halls Crossing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
