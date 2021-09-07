Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0