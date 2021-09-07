NFTS director Jon Wardle reflects on the school’s 50th and widening access opportunities for the future

"How does it feel to have shot the worst round in history?" "It's exciting, actually." eOne UK has released an official UK trailer for the sports comedy titled The Phantom of the Open, the latest film directed by British actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts (also of Just Jim and Eternal Beauty previously). The film tells a true story golfer Maurice Flitcroft, whose performance at the 1976 British Open Golf Championship made him a legend. He was a simple crane operator before, who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open, despite never playing a round of golf before. Mark Rylance stars as Maurice, with Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean, and Rhys Ifans as his nemesis Mackenzie; plus a cast including Mark Lewis Jones, Johann Myers, Jake Davies, and Barry Aird. "The extraordinary story of an ordinary man, The Phantom of the Open is an uplifting and moving comedy drama about pursuing your dreams and shooting for the stars, no matter what hand you're dealt." Move over, Happy Gilmore, it's time for Maurice Flitcroft to take the stage.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO