Dot Lake Weather Forecast
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0