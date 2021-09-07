Craig Weather Forecast
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
