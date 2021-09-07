Clifton Weather Forecast

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



