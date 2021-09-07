Clifton Weather Forecast
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
