WEST SPRINGFIELD — A woman who had been staying at a hotel on Riverdale Street was arrested Monday and charged with robbing two banks in a span of four days, police said. Wendi R. Young is charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked. She was arrested Monday at the Bel-Air Motel, 387 Riverdale St. Police said she had recently been staying at the motel.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO