Rainy forecast for Bethera? Jump on it!

(BETHERA, SC) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Bethera, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethera:

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.