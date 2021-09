Whenever something out of the ordinary happens in baseball, the commissioner tells us all he is worried about it and will look into it. So when the Phillies suddenly remember that scoring multiple runs in a game is okay and totally allowed to happen, you have to think Rob Manfred is looking into it. When it happens against one of the National League’s best pitchers, you can assume there will be a full-blown investigation.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO