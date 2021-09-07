4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



