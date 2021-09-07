4-Day Weather Forecast For Brothers
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 44 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
