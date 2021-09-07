CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foraker, OK

Foraker Weather Forecast

Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 8 days ago

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bog1urc00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Oakland Observer

Oakland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakland: Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18:
OAKLAND, CA
The Alameda Daily

Alameda Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alameda: Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18:
ALAMEDA, CA
Foraker News Alert

Foraker News Alert

Foraker, OK
10
Followers
177
Post
379
Views
ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy