Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Rampart

(RAMPART, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rampart Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rampart:

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Slight chance of light rain then cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly Cloudy High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.