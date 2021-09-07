Shaniko Weather Forecast
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0