4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0