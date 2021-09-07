Yellow Pine Weather Forecast
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
