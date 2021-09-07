Wiederkehr Village Weather Forecast

WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.