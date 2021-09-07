Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PORT ALEXANDER, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Port Alexander, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:

Tuesday, September 7 Heavy rain during the day; while rain then widespread rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.