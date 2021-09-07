A cloudy Tuesday in Stevens Village today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STEVENS VILLAGE, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevens Village:

Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly Cloudy High 61 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.