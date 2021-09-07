Daily Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
