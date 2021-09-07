Hayes Daily Weather Forecast

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.