Tuesday set for clouds in Beaver - 3 ways to make the most of it

(BEAVER, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:

Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.