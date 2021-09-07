4-Day Weather Forecast For Point Baker
POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain then widespread rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0