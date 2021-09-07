Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Smoke High 90 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 88 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze High 82 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.