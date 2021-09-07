Camp Nelson Daily Weather Forecast
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
