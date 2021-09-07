CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn, OK

Blackburn Daily Weather Forecast

Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 8 days ago

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bog0yMJ00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

