Daily Weather Forecast For Art

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



