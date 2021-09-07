CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Art

Art News Alert
 8 days ago

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bog0war00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

