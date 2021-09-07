Essex Weather Forecast
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Smoke
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
