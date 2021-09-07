Weather Forecast For Fields
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
