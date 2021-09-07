Weather Forecast For Fields

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.