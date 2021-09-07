Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



