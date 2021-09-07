Weather Forecast For Starbuck
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
