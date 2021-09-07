Weather Forecast For Tuscarora
TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0