Weather Forecast For Tuscarora

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 91 °F, low 60 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.