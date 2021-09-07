Portal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0