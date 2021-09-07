Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(CENTRAL, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Central Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:

Tuesday, September 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



