Drewsey Weather Forecast
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0