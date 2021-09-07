Daily Weather Forecast For Venetie
VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
