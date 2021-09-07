Stanley Weather Forecast

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 87 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



