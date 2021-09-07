Stanley Weather Forecast
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
