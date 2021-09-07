Duckwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
