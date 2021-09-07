Ibapah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy Smoke High 94 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.