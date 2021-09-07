Allakaket Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
