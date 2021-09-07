Harper Weather Forecast
HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
