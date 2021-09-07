Harper Weather Forecast

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 94 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.