BTS Jungkook Shock: ARMYs Enraged After A Pakistani Politician Orders To Remove Idol's Birthday Ad For 'Promoting Homosexuality'
Knews Writer A writer and digital content creator who is fascinated about Asian culture. It was supposed to be a moment of celebration for the ARMYs in Pakistan, as it is Jungkook’s birthday last September 1st, with a birthday ad launched in the city of Gujranwala in the South Asian nation, until a Pakistani politician ordered to take it down. The reason: it is promoting “homosexuality.”epicstream.com
