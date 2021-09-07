CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Jungkook Shock: ARMYs Enraged After A Pakistani Politician Orders To Remove Idol's Birthday Ad For 'Promoting Homosexuality'

By Knews Writer
epicstream.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnews Writer A writer and digital content creator who is fascinated about Asian culture. It was supposed to be a moment of celebration for the ARMYs in Pakistan, as it is Jungkook’s birthday last September 1st, with a birthday ad launched in the city of Gujranwala in the South Asian nation, until a Pakistani politician ordered to take it down. The reason: it is promoting “homosexuality.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Homosexuality#Pakistan People#South Asian#The Bts Army#The Chamber Of Commerce#Korean#The Punjab Assembly#Jamaat
