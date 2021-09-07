BTS Jungkook Shock: ARMYs Enraged After A Pakistani Politician Orders To Remove Idol's Birthday Ad For 'Promoting Homosexuality'

Knews Writer A writer and digital content creator who is fascinated about Asian culture. BTS Jimin is once again making history as he has been recently hailed the first and the only Korean artist not just to enter the highly-coveted iTunes chart, but also top the charts in Venezuela and Turkmenistan with all of his solo songs included, along with his first-ever self-produced title, “Friends.” You read that right.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO