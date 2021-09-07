CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffman Cove, AK

A rainy Tuesday in Coffman Cove — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 8 days ago

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coffman Cove Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bofzOxM00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

