Desert Center, CA

Desert Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bofzJXj00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

