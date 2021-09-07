Shaktoolik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely then areas of fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Fog
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
