Watton Daily Weather Forecast

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.