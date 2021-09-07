Watton Daily Weather Forecast
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
