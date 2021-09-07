Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 85 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, September 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



