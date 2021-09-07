Weather Forecast For Paskenta
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 105 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
