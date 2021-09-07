Gerlach Weather Forecast
GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
